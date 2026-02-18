WATCH: Dusty May, Michigan and Purdue players discuss Wolverine win at Mackey

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Michigan Wolverines came into Mackey Arena and beat the 7th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 91-80 to take a stranglehold on the Big Ten conference race, knocking another top-10 ranked team down a peg as U-M charges towards an outright title.

Head coach Dusty May, along with junior point guard Elliot Cadeau and graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, spoke to the media after the game to recap it all. Cadeau, who had 17 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds, said he saw the floor extremely well on Tuesday night.

“ There were a lot of openings,” Cadeau told the media. “I felt like in the ball screen there were a lot of openings. I feel like I just had really talented teammates that if I get the ball in the right place, they’ll make the [play].”

May praised his team’s ability to make contributions up and down the roster.

“ What an incredible college basketball environment,” May said. “Several times, especially the second half, Purdue made a play, the place erupted, and our guys were able to answer and calm the storm a little bit. I thought our poise, our togetherness, was incredibly impressive.

“…That’s how we’re built. We have a team that has so many guys who are capable of stepping up and making contributions. On some nights, they don’t get to play nearly as much as they deserve. We felt like at halftime, all nine guys played in the first half and played well.

“It’s usually much simpler if a guy doesn’t have his best stuff, you can play someone else. And tonight we just kept going with whoever we thought gave us the best chance to win the next possession.”

