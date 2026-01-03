WATCH: Dusty May, Morez Johnson Jr. recap Michigan blowout win over USC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May and sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. met with the media after a 96-66 win over USC on Friday night at Crisler Center, moving to 13-0 on the season.

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• On the start of Big Ten play: “It felt like this tonight was the start of the Big 10 play. Obviously, with the two games sprinkled in early December, it doesn’t really feel like your Big 10 play. From the jump, it felt like a Big Ten basketball game. Every possession, both teams challenged everything. It was extremely physical and I thought our guys played with great discipline. And our defense held their own when we were struggling, struggling to find any flow offensively. But our ability to finish in the paint. They did a nice job of defending our threes. They really fly at shooters.

“They do a nice job of getting you off the line. We didn’t adjust well to that, but we did figure it out after some reps and were able to really convert well from two and get to the free-throw line. Overall, we’re pleased to be walking outta here three and oh, but we can’t let our lack of making shots in a particular game affect our defensive energy and edge and for the most part we didn’t.”

• On if he has ever been part of a team like this: “ No, this is a heater, but all glory’s fleeting, as you guys have heard me say otherwise. We have to be about getting healthy tomorrow in our preparation and Happy Valley. I’ve been there several times.

“It’s a tough place to play. They’re going to be chomping at the bit and we’re going to walk into a raucous home court environment. And we’ve have to be excited for the preparation that’s gonna go into giving us an opportunity to win that game.”