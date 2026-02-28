WATCH: Dusty May, Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg recap win over Illinois, Big Ten title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Michigan Wolverines beat Illinois 84-70 on the road on Friday night, clinching the outright Big Ten regular season championship and moving to 27-2 and 17-1 in Big Ten play.

Michigan head coach Dusty May, along with players Morez Johnson Jr., the former Illini standout, and Yaxel Lendeborg, spoke after the win that clinched an outright banner for the Wolverines.

“ Extremely hostile environment against a very, very talented basketball team that’s well coached,” May said. “We got better by scouting and by preparing for them, and by watching them this year. That’s a good group, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to play well if we didn’t see them one or two more times down the line.”

May said the Michigan staff felt in the preseason it had the goods to accomplish big things this season, and raved about how it has all come together after the game.

“ We felt when we met as a group, the first time we saw the team together, we felt like this was the most talented team that our staff collectively had ever been around,” May said. “And some of us have been high majors, mid-majors, low majors. I’ve been a little bit everywhere. Coach Boyton, Coach Joyner, everybody has been a part of winning teams, and we felt like this team had the highest upside or most potential of any group.

“When you win a regular season championship in this league and these environments against the storied programs, you need a lot of everything. And our young guys have grown up. Our older guys have been great leaders and mentors, and they’ve set an example of putting the team first every single day. That’s ultimately why we’re still here connected as a group with especially factoring our early season, early season success.”

