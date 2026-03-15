WATCH: Dusty May reacts to Michigan NCAA Tournament draw, players talk Purdue loss
CHICAGO, Ill. – Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May spoke to the media after learning the team’s NCAA Tournament draw after a loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament final. Prior to the draw, he recapped the loss at the podium at United Center.
You can watch both full media sessions above and below, along with Michigan players from the locker room.
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“We’ll have to get back and get our opponent and start preparing the scouting report,” May said in his press conference. “We’ll refer back to a couple lessons we learned in this game. I want to begin by congratulating Purdue, four games in four days, and their three seniors who have been together for a long time. It looked like they really found something deep inside. When you start the year preseason Number 1, you have two first-team All-Americans, and it doesn’t go as planned and you come in as a 7 seed with your back against the wall and perform the way they did, it’s impressive.
“Especially, I thought TKR, I thought his force around the rim, I thought Braden’s ability to manage the game, 21 assists to 2 turnovers against constant pressure, was very admirable. Overall, they earned it. Obviously, we weren’t at our best, but obviously Purdue has something to do with that.”
All media sessions can be viewed on our YouTube channel.
Michigan players weigh in on loss to Purdue
Point guard Elliot Cadeau
Guard Roddy Gayle Jr.
Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg