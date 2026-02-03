WATCH: Dusty May vs. Tom Izzo continues after Michigan win, more

The growing feud between Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spilled over into Monday’s press conferences, keeping the rivalry in the national headlines.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss the fallout from Michigan’s win at Michigan State and May and Izzo’s comments in the aftermath on Monday night’s show, live on our YouTube channel.

”The better team won,” Sayfie said on the show. “I thought Michigan would win and they won in a smashing victory in East Lansing. The better team usually wins in this game and that’s what Michigan was. They outclassed them in more ways than one. They outphysicaled them, they outrebounded them, even though it was evened up on the stat sheet, they were the bigger, better, faster, quicker. Any adjective you want to use, and better coached as well.

“I think Dusty May is one of the best coaches in the country. Tom Izzo obviously has accomplished a lot in his career, but just two top 10 wins in one week. It brings you back to some of those epic weeks in the John Beilein era, when they were taking down top 10 teams, three of them in one week, back in 2014.

“Just a couple of epic games there. Michigan and Illinois look like the best two teams in the Big Ten, at least right now, both at 10-1 in the conference standings. So really exciting stuff.”

