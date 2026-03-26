WATCH: Inside the Michigan locker room previewing Sweet 16 vs. Alabama
CHICAGO – The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines have arrived in the Windy City as they prepare for a Sweet Sixteen matchup with the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night.
Michigan players were available to the media in the team’s locker room before its practice on Thursday, where the emphasis will be on ironing out the final details before taking on one of the faster-playing teams in the country.
”We feel we like faster games compared to where it’s really slow,” junior point guard Elliot Cadeau said on Thursday. “Like when we play like Iowa or some teams like that, we feel like we fit more into a fast game, and we feel like it will be really fun for us tomorrow, and it’ll be really high scoring.
“That’s what everybody wants to do on this team: score a lot of points and have a high-scoring game.”
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Cadeau also said he feels like the Wolverines have a size advantage in the matchup with the Crimson Tide.
“We feel like we have a size advantage in most positions, and we feel like we’re really confident in our offensive firepower and we feel like we’ll have a good day tomorrow.”
Friday’s game tips off at 7:35 p.m. ET from United Center in Chicago with TBS on the broadcast. The other media sessions from the locker room can be viewed below or on The Wolverine’s YouTube channel.