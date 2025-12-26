WATCH: Kyle Whittingham to Michigan instant reaction, analysis

The Michigan Wolverines will make Kyle Whittingham their 22nd head coach in program history when a deal comes together as early as Friday afternoon. Things ramped up during the Christmas week, and now the program has a clear path forward.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie broke down the hire in a quick reaction segment posted to our YouTube channel on Friday afternoon.

“He’s a high-floor, experienced hire that has a history of has no history of scandal really within the program,” Broome said. “No messes to clean up under his watch at Utah. He was there for 21 years as a head coach. I believe he started working there in 1995. A guy who has spent really his entire coaching career out in that side of the country. But now Michigan’s going with a guy whom there are questions about how long maybe it lasts, but I think of the floor hires probably the most competent and the most proven one they could have made.

Sayfie said: “I think the best coach out of that group of tier two candidates. And you mentioned the timeline there. Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on December 10th and two days after that, Kyle Whittingham announced he’s stepping down at Utah after the Dec. 31 Las Vegas bowl against Nebraska. Of course, now it’s in question whether or not he’s going to coach that game. It sounds like he’ll be in Orlando once this deal is finalized and meet with the Michigan team, so I’d imagine he’s not coaching, but the 14-day gap between right now and Kyle Whittingham deciding to step down from seemingly some pressure from the administration at Utah that suggests that he was not Michigan’s number one candidate.

“But as the process went on and Kalen DeBoer wasn’t available, at least until after the new year, you moved on from Kenny Dillingham; he signed his extension. Some other names were in the mix. He was clearly the best football coach [left].”

