WATCH: Michigan alone in first place, Super Bowl reaction and more

The Michigan Wolverines took down the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday in Columbus and continue to roll as they move into the stretch run of the Big Ten season. Tests this week include a trip to Northwestern and a home game on Valentine’s Day against UCLA.

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss another 2-0 week for Michigan basketball and Dusty May’s Monday press conference, along with a shoutout of the alums who won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and your questions.

”Another big win over Ohio State,” Balas said on the program. “Always nice to meet the Buckeyes in anything. It doesn’t really matter what it is, but in basketball, Michigan has owned Ohio State recently. Huge win on Sunday. Great to see they’re starting to play better basketball. And it really comes back to better practice habits, as Dusty May told us this morning at his press conference.

“So these guys like playing with each other. These guys are playing well together. The defense is outstanding. This is a good basketball team. Excited to see how they do this week. And then it’s the stretch run, man. There are really five games that will determine their fate if they get through this week unscathed, as they should.”

