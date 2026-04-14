WATCH: Michigan basketball celebrates natty, portal heats up, more

The Michigan Wolverines have celebrated their national title and are now onto building for next year and a hopeful run to Detroit as repeat champions. With that comes a lengthy transfer portal process that more or less finalizes the roster build for 2026-27.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan’s national championship celebration, the early days in the transfer portal, the last week of spring football and much more.

Watch or listen using the players embedded, or on our YouTube channel.

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