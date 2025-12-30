WATCH: Michigan basketball HC Dusty May, Morez Johnson Jr. react to win over McNeese

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May and sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. met with the media after a 112-71 win over McNeese on Monday night at Crisler Center, moving to 12-0 on the season.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• On the win over McNeese: “I want to compliment our guys to play the way they did against a real quality program. It’s a good sign going forward. I thought we were incredibly unselfish on both sides of the ball. Our ability to guard one-on-one, how active we were in the gaps to support each other, and then how well we covered each other’s backs as far as flying around. And when there were mistakes made, there were multiple efforts to get it fixed. And then on offense, when there’s a margin like there was in the second half, there aren’t very many teams that can put aside their own personal stat line and things like that for the better of the team. And I thought we played really good basketball for 32 minutes. Like I said, a team that we really respect.”

• On the ability for Michigan to turn big leads into bigger leads: “I just think it’s our spurtability. When you defend the way we defend, you stay with it. And then you’re going to turn some of those stops into baskets when you’re as lethal and you have the passing ability that we have, the lethal passing and whatnot in transition. And we didn’t shoot the ball well. I thought we missed a lot of really good looks that we typically make. We’ve got to bang in shots if we want to play at our highest level. Even that last group, we weren’t happy with the way the game finished. And the main reason is that we think those guys are good and they have a bright future playing this game. So when you have a chance to play, and they’re playing against McNeese’s top 6-10 guys, their 1-through-10 is about the same. So they’re playing against starters that are going be an NCAA tournament team. And so you want those guys to show their work that they put in on a daily basis because they battle our starters and do a good job. But the rotation guys just, I wanna tip my cap to them. To play with the unselfishness that they do is, that’s a lot of fun to watch.”