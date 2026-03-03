WATCH: Michigan basketball's outlook without L.J. Cason, more

The Michigan Wolverines lost a big piece of the roster over the weekend with L.J. Cason tearing his ACL, bringing his sophomore season to an end. Now, the Big Ten regular season champions have to pick up the pieces and backfill what he brought to the roster.

“L.J., when he was hurt, we’re not exactly sure,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said on Monday. “At halftime, the training staff came and said basically he’s passed all of his jump tests. He just did the bike. He says he’s 100% ready to go, and I was surprised because I was expecting him to be out, and I said, ‘What about the tests?’ They said, ‘Both of his knees are loose, so it’s hard, like we don’t feel that anything’s torn.’ He comes back in, and he lands funny again. I don’t know when, he doesn’t know when it happened. It’s obviously unfortunate for him because he was playing so well.

“Butwhen you land funny, when an ACL pops on a non-contact injury, you’re like, ‘What could we have done differently?’ When it happens on a funny, quirky play, usually those are the ones that they’re not preventable.”

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie discussed Cason’s torn ACL in a Big Ten title clincher at Illinois, and how the program must adjust heading into March during the Monday night live show.

