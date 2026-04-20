WATCH: Michigan football spring game reaction, hoops transfer portal update, Q&A, more

Michigan Wolverines football has wrapped its annual spring game after Saturday’s 7-6 win for Maize over the Blue, and there is some movement in the men’s hoops transfer portal with an elite big man visiting Monday in Moustapha Thiam, making for plenty to discuss on Monday night’s live show.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan football’s spring game and the biggest storylines coming out of the event, lingering questions, Moustapha Thiam’s visit to U-M hoops and more.

“ There was a guy that kinda stood out that we’d been hearing about all Spring in Tommy Carr, who really looked the part,” Balas said on Monday night. “And everything that we wrote about this spring about him having the “it” factor and the pocket presence and just looks like a quarterback was exactly what he showed and exactly what Kyle Whittingham, Michigan’s coach, talked about in the post-game. He said the same things. Throws a nice ball, and he’s faster than I thought he was. He can really scoot when he gets out of the pocket, but the pocket presence and when it breaks down, there was no panic. The feet don’t get jumpy or anything like that.

“He’s one of those quarterbacks that drives you nuts as an opponent because you’re watching him as a fan where they navigate the pocket and then they can squirt out of there, and then all of a sudden they’ve got room to move or they’re looking downfield and making a play. So he was one of the guys that I was most impressed with.”

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