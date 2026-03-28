WATCH: Michigan HC Dusty May, players preview Elite Eight vs. Tennessee

CHICAGO – The Michigan Wolverines were back at United Center on Saturday, practicing for their showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight with a trip to next weekend’s Final Four in Indianapolis on the line.

Michigan’s 34-3 record has set a new mark for single-season victories for the program, but it still has as many as 3 games remaining to pad the total and put itself into the history books. Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg said he wanted to help lead the team to the best season in school history, and is not backing down from that.

“I know I said that yesterday,” Lendeborg said. “I got some talk back from the Fab Five guys, but man, we’re gonna try our best to do that. They obviously set the standard for us. We look up to them. We went and played games in memory of them, so we’re gonna try to continue to do what we have to do and get that championship and bring it back home.”

Four Big Ten teams made the Elite Eight in a year where Michigan won the league by four games. At least one of them will make it to Indianapolis in Iowa or Illinois. Lendeborg thinks it shows how good the league was, and how good the Wolverines were this year.

“It means that we’re pretty much ready for any war that, that gets thrown at us,” Lendeborg said. “It was a dog fight every single game in the Big Ten at the end of the season. I definitely felt worn out. So just being able to show how legendary we were this year and how much put together we were shows the type of team that we have and the type of love that we all have for each other.”

Full media sessions with head coach Dusty May and Michigan players can be seen above and below, as well as on our YouTube channel.

Lendeborg breakout session

Michigan junior point guard Elliot Cadeau

Junior center Aday Mara

Graduate forward Will Tschetter

Graduate guard Nimari Burnett

Freshman guard Trey McKenney

Senior guard Trey McKenney