WATCH: Michigan HC Dusty May previews Northwestern, chats Big Ten officiating, more

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Dusty May met with the media on Monday morning at Crisler Center less than a day after a rivalry win over Ohio State, and two days before the group heads to Evanston to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

The team, which stands at 22-1 on the season, is looking to stay in the win column and alone in first place at the top of the Big Ten standings.

“We’re extremely excited to be in a position to compete and play in very meaningful games in February,” May said during his weekly press conference. “And it seems like we’re continuing to improve our connectivity and chemistry is also improving. So that’s a good sign. But overall, we have a lot of work to do. We’ve got a very tough stretch coming up. And Northwestern is a team that is very capable. They are young, they are inexperienced, but they’re well coached. They obviously have the most potent returning scorer in the Big Ten. And Nick Martinelli’s got such a unique game.

“And then freshman guards are playing really well, a transfer guard that we competed against the last few years at FAU [too]. We have a lot of respect for Northwestern and know it’s gonna be an extremely difficult game on Wednesday.”

”…The thing that jumps out is screening. There are elite screeners. They really don’t beat themselves. Just all the things. Rarely do they have an older group that’s been together, and when they do, they’re really good as we saw in the NCAA tournament a couple years ago, they had an old group that had grown together and this looks like they have some foundational pieces, like they’re going to be able to do it again.”

Wednesday night’s game between Michigan and Northwestern tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. May’s entire Monday press conference can be viewed above or on The Wolverine’s YouTube channel.