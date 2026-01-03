WATCH: Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham, coaching staff introduced at Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR – New Michigan Wolverines head football coach Kyle Whittingham and the current members of his staff were introduced to the Crisler Center crowd on Friday night during the men’s basketball game against USC.

Coaches with Whittingham on the floor, from left-to-right, were offensive coordinator Jason Beck, special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, offensive line coach/assistant head coach Jim Harding, defensive coordinator Jay Hill, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, running backs coach Tony Alford, wide receivers coach Micah Simon, defensive line coaches Lou Esposito and Lewis Powell, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. and assistant wide receviers coach Marques Hagans.

Whittingham was introduced to the crowd during the under-8 media timeout. Full video of his Crisler Center intro can be seen using the video player above or on The Wolverine’s YouTube channel.

”First of all, how about Coach Dusty May and this Michigan basketball team?” Whittingham said. “Great job, Coach May. It’s an honor to be the 22nd head football coach at the University of Michigan. Blessed to be here. Can’t wait to get started. First order of business was to assemble a great assistant coaches staff and they’re here. We have one or two more to add, but otherwise, this is the group that’ll be coaching the young men this spring and fall. I can say for sure that we’re going be a physical football team.

“It’s going to be an exciting offense. Coach [Jason] Beck has done a great job. Coach Jay Hill, our defensive coordinator, and I’m saying right now our goal every Saturday is to go 1-0. That’s our goal here at Michigan… Go Blue!”

Whittingham, 66, is 177-88 all-time at Utah with three conference championships with AFCA Coach fo the Year and Bear Bryant Award nods in 2008 after a 13-0 season. He won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award in 2019, and won Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Whittingham and his staff are currently working on retaining the roster and building via the transfer portal, which opened officially on Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16. Two more full-time assistant coaches will be added, along with other staffers, as Whittingham