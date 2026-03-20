WATCH: Michigan players discuss win over Howard in locker room

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines took down the 16-seeded Howard Bison on Thursday evening by a score of 101-80 to advance to Saturday’s Round of 32.

Michigan held a 50-46 advantage at the end of the first half with the Bison going nearly-unconscious from the three-point line. But the Wolverine slocked in and put themselves in a position to empty the bench late in the game.

Several Michigan players spoke to the media after the game with the locker room open to the media.

”That was a team that likes to push the tempo a lot,” junior point guard Elliot Cadeau said. “We haven’t seen that in the last couple of games, but we want to play like that. And we played like that at the beginning of the year and just fed into our talents and our depth up on the bench.

“We run a lot. We have fresh bodies out there that can run a lot.”

The win was the first of what Michigan hopes will be six in the NCAA Tournament, and there was a relief to get that first one under their belt.

“It feels great,” Cadeau said. “It’s something that we expected and we know that next game will be harder. We have come out and play better the next game from the jump for us to be able to be in the same position.

Snippets with the Michigan players can be viewed above with other segments posted below, or on our YouTube channel.

Michigan junior center Aday Mara

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg

Graduate guard Nimari Burnett