WATCH: Michigan players react to blowout win over SLU in locker room
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines ran No. 9 seed Saint Louis off the floor in Saturday’s 95-72 win in the Round of 32, advancing to the second-straight Sweet Sixteen under head coach Dusty May.
It will also be Michigan’s seventh-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, during which it has advanced to the second weekend as a program.
RELATED: Michigan slams 9-seed Saint Louis, advances to Sweet Sixteen
”It’s so hard to get to the Sweet Sixteen, so you have to enjoy every moment,” junior center Aday Mara said in the locker room after the win. “So as a group, it feels really good because we know what we are capable of. And it’s just, now we feel one step closer to what we want to do.
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“I think we did a good job on offense, but I don’t think we are even close to what we can do, so we gotta get still getting better. But yeah, I think today was a good game for us. They were a good team, too. But I think we can get so much better.”
Mara and some of his Michigan teammates spoke about the win in the locker room after the victory. Their media sessions can be viewed using the embedded players or on our YouTube channel.