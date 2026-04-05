WATCH: Michigan players react to Final Four win over Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines are heading back to the national championship game after a 91-73 victory over fellow No. 1 seed Arizona on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, where a showdown with Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies on Monday night.

The Michigan locker room was understandably jubilant after its fifth-straight game of 90 or more points in the NCAA Tournament, making it the first program in history to hit that mark. It was also able to do it against a dominant and physical Arizona team.

Media sessions with the Michigan players from inside the locker room can be viewed using the embedded players or by heading straight to The Wolverine’s YouTube channel.

Michigan graduate guard Nimari Burnett

Graduate forward Will Tschetter

Junior point guard Elliot Cadeau

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr.