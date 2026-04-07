WATCH: Michigan players react to national championship win
INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines won their first national championship since 1989 with a 69-63 win over the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium, sealing the deal of what is one of the most dominant college basketball teams of all-time.
Few have been through the highs and lows like graduate forward Will Tschetter, who is the only player on the roster who spent all five of his collegiate seasons at Michigan
”Michigan’s more than just a sports school when things aren’t going well,” Tschetter said. “Looking back on that 8-24 two years ago, school was my life. Going to class was the highlight of my day. And having that duality at the university is so cool. And I’ve met so many great people, obviously in the program.
- 1
Michigan/Arizona Preview
Preview, prediction for Final Four
- 2
X-factors
A player and key to victory
- 3
Yaxel profile
From JUCO to the Final Four
- 4
Preview pod
Sayfie breaks down Arizona game
- 5
Early roster look
Who stays, goes in 2026-27?
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“These are my brothers for life. These guys will probably all be in my wedding one day. But then to also meet so many great friends from the club fishing team, earth and environmental science projects, or my master’s project, and things like that, you meet some really cool human beings.”
Reactions from the Michigan locker room can be viewed using the embedded players or on our YouTube channel.