WATCH: Michigan players react to national championship win

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines won their first national championship since 1989 with a 69-63 win over the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium, sealing the deal of what is one of the most dominant college basketball teams of all-time.

Few have been through the highs and lows like graduate forward Will Tschetter, who is the only player on the roster who spent all five of his collegiate seasons at Michigan

”Michigan’s more than just a sports school when things aren’t going well,” Tschetter said. “Looking back on that 8-24 two years ago, school was my life. Going to class was the highlight of my day. And having that duality at the university is so cool. And I’ve met so many great people, obviously in the program.

“These are my brothers for life. These guys will probably all be in my wedding one day. But then to also meet so many great friends from the club fishing team, earth and environmental science projects, or my master’s project, and things like that, you meet some really cool human beings.”

Reactions from the Michigan locker room can be viewed using the embedded players or on our YouTube channel.

Junior guard Roddy Gayle Jr.

Junior center Aday Mara

Graduate guard Nimari Burnett on the floor

Burnett in the Michigan locker room

Senior guard Charlie May