WATCH: Michigan re-establishes itself as title favorite, looking ahead and more

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines are on to the Sweet Sixteen after two wins in Buffalo, setting up a showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night in Chicago.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan’s dominant weekend in Buffalo, if the Wolverines should be considered the team to beat, a spring football reset and your questions.

“Michigan wasn’t the national championship favorite coming into last weekend, and now they are,” Sayfie said, referencing the reactionary Vegas odds after the Big Ten Tournament. “They just want to make sure that they’re on the board somewhere coming out of this one. It’s going to be a tough regional semi-final and regional final that I know we’ll break down.

“But yeah, I think Michigan is right there, and really I wasn’t all that panicked after the Big Ten tournament. Those are a little bit deceiving and once the ball tips off at 12:10 or 12:15 in that 8/9 game on Thursday, everything else pretty much goes out the window. And Michigan, as Dusty May said in his pre-game speech to Michigan players in the locker room, as shown on the inside Michigan basketball TV show, said, ‘We’re 19 and effing 1 in the Big Ten. Let’s go show them what we’re all about.’

“And there’s a ton of data out there that Michigan is right there as one of the top teams in the country. No game that was called a certain way against Purdue is gonna change my mind that Michigan can cut down the nets on April 6.”

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