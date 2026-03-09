WATCH: Michigan seniors honored, Big Ten banner raised at Crisler

ANN ARBOR – Following the Michigan Wolverines‘ 90-80 win over Michigan State, the program honored its senior class and then raised its Big Ten Championship banner to the rafters after winning the league by four games this season.

The players honored included Charlie May, Roddy Gayle Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, Nimari Burnett and Will Tschetter. Their full senior day ceremony can be viewed above, with the banner ceremony below.

“Those guys are all great teammates,” May said. “And don’t get me wrong, everyone in our locker room would like to have more individually. Everyone would. Every player, probably, in college basketball would like to have more shots, more points, more accolades that comes with it. But these guys have put all that to the side. They’ve had to stand up and say that, that, ‘No, we’re doing it this way as a group. We’re committed to it.’

“And I think when you have a group of leaders, seniors, especially that are sacrificing when the road is ending for them soon, as far as college basketball, to continue to sacrifice and put winning above their own personal ambition, it shows the character that they’ve developed well before they came here, with their parents and their mentors and those that have poured into our guys. Because we’re all here because we received a lot from others.”

Next up is the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan, the No. 1 seed, will open play on Friday at 12 p.m. ET from United Center in Chicago, taking on either Oregon, Maryland, Iowa or Ohio State. The other top seeds are Nebraska, Michigan State and Illinois, respectively.

Michigan raises its Big Ten title banner

Michigan held off on celebrating the Big Ten until after the work was done. A banner arrived in Ann Arbor just before tipoff Sunday, which completed the celebration.

“They asked the other day,” May said. “They said, ‘If we can get a banner here in time, do you guys want to drop it?’ And I said, ‘As long as we do everything after the game. I want our guys to focus on 40 minutes of ball and then whatever happens after that.’

A”nd it’s not as if we lost this game that we didn’t win the Big Ten. That’s something our guys have earned. And if they didn’t want to do it, then we wouldn’t have. But I can’t imagine any scenario where they didn’t earn a Big Ten championship and not want to at least celebrate with their families because that’s the best part.”

“You see their friends, families, aunts, uncles, grandparents on the court for those moments. I mean, that’s something they’ll never forget. “https://youtu.be/ZFpk4IhyzXI?si=4VOnmsDFzwV9-at0