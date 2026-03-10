WATCH: Michigan sweeps Spartans, charges into Big Ten Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines have swept their in-state rivals and won the Big Ten by four games. Now, it’s time for postseason play.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss the season sweep of MSU, the Big Ten title celebration, the upcoming conference tournament and much more.

”I thought Michigan State was gonna have to be up eight or something at halftime to really take advantage of the first-half foul trouble,” Sayfie said on the show. “And Michigan was up one at halftime. You get your guys out of the penalty box and once Michigan had their full team, and even then, there was a little bit of foul trouble in the second half, and then they were able to manage it pretty well.

“But then Michigan was the team that was gonna make the plays to win the game. Clearly, the better team. The defense got much better in the second half. I thought Michigan State played pretty well and actually has a decent amount to be encouraged about here heading into the postseason, just like Michigan did, even though they lost their last three regular-season games last year. You still knew that was a good Michigan team.

“This is still a good Michigan State team, but Michigan has just proved time and time again in the Big Ten this year that they’re on another level than anyone else in this conference. To win it by double digits at Illinois, Purdue, and MSU, to only lose one home game all year. Incredibly impressive.”

