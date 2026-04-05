WATCH: Michigan trainer Chris Williams updates Yaxel Lendeborg injury, more
INDIANAPOLIS – The biggest storyline heading into the Michigan Wolverines‘ national championship showdown with the UConn Huskies is the injury status of star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who suffered a lower-body injury in the 91-73 win over Arizona.
“I talked with Michigan head athletic trainer Chris Williams today,” The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie said on The Fort, our premium message board. “He said low-grade MCL sprain and ankle injury. Pain tolerance is the biggest factor – and he’s done well with that with previous injuries to his hand, calf and ankle.
“They’re spending all [Sunday] together working on rehab. While mom and agent said yesterday not to come back in, per Lendeborg, Lendeborg told Williams to get him ready to play. Lendeborg said in a quick comment today that he’s going to play.”
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Michigan/Arizona Preview
Preview, prediction for Final Four
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X-factors
A player and key to victory
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Yaxel profile
From JUCO to the Final Four
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Preview pod
Sayfie breaks down Arizona game
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Early roster look
Who stays, goes in 2026-27?
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Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under for total points scored at 144.5 in Monday night’s game, which tips off at 8:50 on TBS.
Williams’ comments on the Lendeborg injury, as well as other Michigan players’ sessions with the media on Sunday, can be viewed using the embeds below or on our YouTube channel.