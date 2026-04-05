WATCH: Michigan trainer Chris Williams updates Yaxel Lendeborg injury, more

INDIANAPOLIS – The biggest storyline heading into the Michigan Wolverines‘ national championship showdown with the UConn Huskies is the injury status of star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who suffered a lower-body injury in the 91-73 win over Arizona.

“I talked with Michigan head athletic trainer Chris Williams today,” The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie said on The Fort, our premium message board. “He said low-grade MCL sprain and ankle injury. Pain tolerance is the biggest factor – and he’s done well with that with previous injuries to his hand, calf and ankle.

“They’re spending all [Sunday] together working on rehab. While mom and agent said yesterday not to come back in, per Lendeborg, Lendeborg told Williams to get him ready to play. Lendeborg said in a quick comment today that he’s going to play.”

Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under for total points scored at 144.5 in Monday night’s game, which tips off at 8:50 on TBS.

Williams’ comments on the Lendeborg injury, as well as other Michigan players’ sessions with the media on Sunday, can be viewed using the embeds below or on our YouTube channel.

Michigan junior point guard Elliot Cadeau

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and junior center Aday Mara

Freshman guard Trey McKenney