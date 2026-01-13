WATCH: Michigan transfer portal efforts heating up, player retention on fire

The Michigan Wolverine transfer portal efforts are heating up under head coach Kyle Whittingham as the deadline to enter approaches. U-M has not only done a great job retaining most of its key players, but also in adding standout performers that can help fill some needs for the 2026 season, and potentially beyond.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan football’s transfer portal efforts, including its offensive haul on Sunday, player retention, basketball taking its first loss and more, along with fan questions.

“It’s been exciting,” Sayfie said. “I think the Michigan staff has done a great job. I’m sure we’ll get into it, but when you look at player retention. Some of the guys they’re adding, you add probably the receiver with the most upside on that team last year from Utah [JJ Buchanan] and their best pass rusher as well. This is what we talked about when we didn’t know who the coach was gonna be. They’re gonna bring guys with them. We’re seeing that. And we’re seeing some other additions as well. So it’s been fun to follow.

