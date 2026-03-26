Watch Michigan basketball practice before NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup with Alabama
CHICAGO, Ill. — Michigan Wolverines basketball took the floor at United Center in Chicago for a shootaround and practice one day before taking on Alabama in the Sweet 16, with the winner to face either Iowa State or Tennessee. Watch video of the shootaround in the player at the top of the screen.
Michigan back in familiar spot
Michigan just played three games at the United Center in the Big Ten Tournament two weeks ago, beating Ohio State and Wisconsin and losing to Purdue. The Wolverines are in the same locker room as they were for that event, but changed up some of the mojo.
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“Yeah, definitely left a bad taste in our mouth,” Yaxel Lendeborg said. “As soon as we walked in the locker room — they gave us the same one as last time, so we had to try to switch something up, see if it’ll give us a little more luck. We want to make sure this time we don’t leave with any losses. We’re going to handle business. So we’re going to come in with a better mindset and do the best we can to dominate.
“Yeah, we switched it up. We tried to switch the whole vibe in the locker room in general. Everybody is sitting in different places, acting differently. We’re just trying to change everything completely.”