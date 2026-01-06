WATCH: Reacting to Michigan football's transfer portal start, more

The Michigan Wolverines have a near-full coaching staff under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the transfer portal cycle is in full swing.

The early stages of the portal opening were headlined by players heading out the door, though, namely linebacker Cole Sullivan, who could still return and would be a key piece on the 2026 defense if he did.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan’s slower-than-anticipated start to the transfer portal, the departures, the targets, Kyle Whittingham’s rock star staff and more.

”[The Sullivan one] really does hurt, especially because you’re pretty thin at linebacker,” Sayfie said on the show. “Jimmy Rolder can come back. He’s got an NFL draft decision to make and it would be huge to get him back as well. But when I did the article a few weeks ago of players that Michigan can least afford to lose, Jake Guarnera and Cole Sullivan were right up there as two of the six that I mentioned. So that stings a little bit.

“Zeke Berry, I think you can replace him with some of the young corners you have, although Elijah Dotson heads to the portal, too. But you’re gonna get guys in, I think, really we’re seeing that there are a lot of viable options for Michigan from former Utah players, BYU players, even a Boise State Safety that’s in the portal right now that could come with Tyler Stockton, the new safeties coach. They got some DBs they have in mind, so maybe it explains Zeke Berry leaving, or some of the other reserves leaving, like Jayden Mangum, who’s off to Purdue.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t quite have all the pieces. You can’t put the pieces of the puzzle together. We don’t even have all the pieces yet. They’re still in the box because you see a guy leave, but you don’t know what exactly it means. Does it mean they’re getting another guy somewhere else? We just don’t know it yet. So we have to just wait and see how it plays out. But it’s on this staff to work really diligently, very quickly, to put this all together.”

Watch the Michigan show using the embedded player above, on our YouTube channel or listen to the audio version wherever you get your shows.

