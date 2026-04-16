WATCH: The Wolverine's annual Michigan spring game mock draft

TheWolverine.com‘s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie held their annual mock Michigan football spring game draft on Thursday morning, coaching the Blue and Maize teams, respectively.

Sayfie’s team, coached by defensive coordinator Jay Hill, had the No. 1 selection in the snake draft and took quarterback Bryce Underwood. Broome, who chose quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. as his mock coach, selected wide receiver Andrew Marsh with the second selection. The fun ensued from there.

Discussion includes the live draft, some of the roster takeaways and more.

Watch the full draft using the video player above or on our YouTube channel and listen to the audio version where you get your podcasts.

Michigan spring game draft order and results

Pick (Snake Draft) Maize Team (Clayton) Blue Team (Anthony) 1 Bryce Underwood, QB Andrew Marsh, WR 2 Jake Guarnera, C Jordan Marshall, RB 3 JJ Buchanan, WR Blake Frazier, OL 4 Jyaire Hill, CB Andrew Sprague, OL 5 Trey Pierce, DT Zeke Berry, CB 6 Smith Snowden, CB Savion Hiter, RB 7 Enow Etta, DT Jonah Lea’ea, DT 8 Evan Link, OL Avery Gach, OL 9 Hogan Hansen, TE Jamie Ffrench, WR 10 Salesi Moa, WR Cam Brandt, EDGE 11 Nathan Efobi, OL Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, LB 12 Mason Curtis, S Shamari Earls, CB 13 Chris Bracy, S Jordan Young, S 14 Chase Taylor, LB Dominic Nichols, EDGE 15 Brady Norton, OL Houston Ka’aha-aina-Torres, OL 16 Tommy Carr, QB Troy Bowles, LB 17 Bryson Kuzdzal, RB Chase Herbstreit, QB 18 Ace Hamilton, OL Travis Johnson, WR 19 Jamarion Vincent, CB Deakon Tonielli, TE 20 Zack Marshall, TE Jacob Oden, S 21 Trey Butkowski, K Cam Brown, P 22 Kendrick Bell, WR Deyvid Palepale, DT 23 Nathaniel Staehling, LB Nate Marshall, EDGE 24 Benny Patterson, EDGE Jo’Ziah Edmond, CB 25 Lugard Edokpayi, EDGE Luke Hamilton, OL

The two rosters

OFFENSE

DEFENSE