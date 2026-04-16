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WATCH: The Wolverine's annual Michigan spring game mock draft

Anthony Broomeby: Anthony Broome5 hours agoanthonytbroome

TheWolverine.com‘s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie held their annual mock Michigan football spring game draft on Thursday morning, coaching the Blue and Maize teams, respectively.

Sayfie’s team, coached by defensive coordinator Jay Hill, had the No. 1 selection in the snake draft and took quarterback Bryce Underwood. Broome, who chose quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. as his mock coach, selected wide receiver Andrew Marsh with the second selection. The fun ensued from there.

Discussion includes the live draft, some of the roster takeaways and more.

Watch the full draft using the video player above or on our YouTube channel and listen to the audio version where you get your podcasts.

Michigan spring game draft order and results

Pick (Snake Draft)Maize Team (Clayton)Blue Team (Anthony)
1Bryce Underwood, QBAndrew Marsh, WR
2Jake Guarnera, CJordan Marshall, RB
3JJ Buchanan, WRBlake Frazier, OL
4Jyaire Hill, CBAndrew Sprague, OL
5Trey Pierce, DTZeke Berry, CB
6Smith Snowden, CBSavion Hiter, RB
7Enow Etta, DTJonah Lea’ea, DT
8Evan Link, OLAvery Gach, OL
9Hogan Hansen, TEJamie Ffrench, WR
10Salesi Moa, WRCam Brandt, EDGE
11Nathan Efobi, OLNathaniel Owusu-Boateng, LB
12Mason Curtis, SShamari Earls, CB
13Chris Bracy, SJordan Young, S
14Chase Taylor, LBDominic Nichols, EDGE
15Brady Norton, OLHouston Ka’aha-aina-Torres, OL
16Tommy Carr, QBTroy Bowles, LB
17Bryson Kuzdzal, RBChase Herbstreit, QB
18Ace Hamilton, OLTravis Johnson, WR
19Jamarion Vincent, CBDeakon Tonielli, TE
20Zack Marshall, TEJacob Oden, S
21Trey Butkowski, KCam Brown, P
22Kendrick Bell, WRDeyvid Palepale, DT
23Nathaniel Staehling, LBNate Marshall, EDGE
24Benny Patterson, EDGEJo’Ziah Edmond, CB
25Lugard Edokpayi, EDGELuke Hamilton, OL

The two rosters

OFFENSE

DEFENSE