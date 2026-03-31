WATCH: Will Michigan-Arizona winner claim the natty? More Final Four reactions

The Michigan Wolverines are heading back to the Final Four for the first time since 2018 after a blowout win over Tennessee on Sunday in Chicago.

Now, an all-time semifinal matchup awaits with the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night as the climb to a national championship continues.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan basketball’s run to the Final Four and showdown with Arizona on Saturday in Indianapolis.

”We have been looking forward to the next time Michigan could get back to the Final Four, as has the rest of the fan base,” Sayfie said on the show. “It was only eight years ago they were there. But it’s always good when you have a team capable of getting there.

“It can all be over in the blink of an eye, as we saw with Duke yesterday. They had a team capable of getting there. This team’s not satisfied at all. I’m sure we’ll get into it, but they got potentially two more games, as you said. We’re not planning on having the live show next Monday because this team has the capability of winning the whole damn thing.”

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