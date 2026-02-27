What Michigan's draw in the Big Ten Tournament would look like today

The Michigan Wolverines could lock down the outright Big Ten Championship on Friday night at Illinois, which would also clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. With three regular-season games to go, the bracket is taking shape.

Michigan State’s win at Purdue on Thursday night shook up the top four a bit, putting the Spartans back into the mix for a triple bye to the quarterfinals. Remember, this year all 18 teams will be included, with the first round kicking off on March 10 at United Center in Chicago.

Michigan heads into the event looking to defend its Big Ten Tournament title from last season, where it took down Purdue, Maryland and Wisconsin en route to hanging a banner. This year, it wants both the regular season and tournament crowns on its list of goals heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Here is a look at how the Big Ten Tournament bracket could look if the games were held starting today.

All times listed as eastern.

First Round (Tuesday)

Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Second Round (Wednesday)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 9 Ohio State, 12 p.m.

Game 4: No. 13 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. No. 10 Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 USC, 9 p.m.

Third Round (Thursday)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 8 Iowa, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 5 Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 7 UCLA, 6:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Friday)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 1 Michigan, 12 p.m.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. No. 4 Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. No. 2 Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 9 p.m.

Semifinals (Saturday)

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Final (Sunday)

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3:30 p.m.

What’s next for Michigan?

The Wolverines head to Illinois for a showdown in Champaign on Friday night, scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on FOX. A win would lock down the Big Ten regular season title after clinching a share on Tuesday night in a 77-67 win over Minnesota.

Michigan’s final two games of the regular season are set for March 5 at Iowa and March 8 at home against Michigan State on Senior Day.