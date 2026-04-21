Where Michigan football players land in final 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

The Michigan Wolverines will have another solid contingent of players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off this week in Pittsburgh. While a 7-year streak of having a first-round pick is likely in jeopardy, there should be some decent action on the second and third days of the draft.

Using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, we ran the entire 7-round event to see where the Michigan players might go. For the final time this offseason, here is a look at where the Wolverines are projected to land.

EDGE Derrick Moore: Third round, No. 69 overall (Houston Texans)

Derrick Moore finished his Michigan career with a 10-sack season with two forced fumbles, positioning him to be the highest Wolverine taken during the 2026 NFL Draft class. Here, he heads back to Houston, where he won a national championship as part of the EDGE rotation during the 2023 season.

DT Rayshaun Benny: Third round, No. 93 overall (Los Angeles Rams)

The pre-draft process seems to have been kind to Rayshaun Benny but there is still no consensus on where he might be selected. Mocks from several outlets have him going anywhere from the third to the seventh round. The Rams select him at the higher end of those projections here.

EDGE Jaishawn Barham: Third round, No. 95 overall (New England Patriots)

Michigan’s class has a bit of a wild card in it with Jaishawn Barham, who moved from linebacker to EDGE in 2025 and did so to mixed results. But the pure disruption and athleticism should appeal to NFL teams, especially after testing well during the process. He is currently seen as a fringe top-100 prospect, but has some buzz as high as the second round heading into this weekend.

TE Marlin Klein: Fifth round, No. 143 overall (Arizona Cardinals)

Marlin Klein is another member of this group who has acquitted himself well during the testing process despite a lack of hefty production over the course of his Michigan career, finishing with 38 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown over three years of accumulated stats. The 6-6, 250-pounder could find a role at the next level as a TE2, and it would not be a surprise if his best football is still ahead of him.

EDGE TJ Guy: Seventh round, No. 234 overall (Minnesota Vikings)

TJ Guy did not receive an NFL Combine invite, nor did he have the season some thought he would after returning for one more year in Ann Arbor. Guy had 2.5 sacks and 18 total tackles in 2025 in more of a rotational role than stepping forward into one of the top two spots in the EDGE rotation. However, a late-round flier might make sense.

TE/FB Max Bredeson: Seventh round, No. 237 overall (Miami Dolphins)

The fullback has been phased out of the NFL over the years, but Max Bredeson might be the exception to the norm. He is a versatile and physical presence who might have some untapped usage as a pass catcher. He should catch on somewhere, and it would be a great story if he were drafted.

Not drafted: LB Jimmy Rolder, WR Donaven McCulley, K Dominic Zvada, LB Ernest Hausmann, OL Giovanni El-Hadi, OL Greg Crippen, DT Damon Payne, DT Tre Williams

The Wolverines have had at least one player selected in 87 consecutive drafts dating back to 1938, and 421 players selected overall. It will add to that number this year with Moore leading the way, coming in at No. 65 overall on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board for the 2026 class.

Last year, Michigan had seven players drafted in the event, including a trio of first-rounders in defensive tackles Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) and Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) and tight end Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears).

The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming off of its College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2023, topping the previous mark of 11 players chosen in the 2017 draft.