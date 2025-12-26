Which Michigan signees are playing in major all-star games?

The three major all-star games for high school recruits are right around the corner. The Under Armour Game in Orlando is up first (media day is on Tuesday) followed by the Navy Bowl in San Antonio and concluding with the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu.

Here is a breakdown of Michigan signees set to take part in the events as they look to get one final rankings bump before the official end of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Under Armour

The only Michigan signee set to take part in the Under Armour Game this year is three-star Washington (D.C.) St. John’s EDGE Tariq Boney.

Ranked as the No. 75 EDGE and No. 672 overall prospect nationally, Boney is one of the lowest graded recruits in Michigan’s class. However, Boney was extremely productive as a senior, winning Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington D.C.

Boney is arguably one of the most undervalued pass rushers in the country and could see his stock improve with a strong performance. He racked up 48 tackles, including 20 for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in his final year of high school.

Boney committed to Michigan in April and remained solid to the Wolverines throughout the process.

Navy

The Navy Bowl will feature three Michigan signees in Top 100 Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha offensive lineman Malakai Lee, Rivals300 St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet defensive lineman Titan Davis and three-star Hinsdale (Ill.) Central kicker Micah Drescher.

All eyes will be on Lee at this event. The towering tackle is ranked in the Top 100 by Rivals but is outside of the Top 150 on both 247 and ESPN. Lee has limited senior film, and evaluators have not been able to see him live. It will be interesting to see what Lee’s final ranking will be following the Navy Bowl.

Davis is another signee who didn’t get a ton of in-person exposure. The Rivals300 prospect is ranked in the Top 125-175 range by all three major services. He will look to break into the Top 100 with his performance at this event.

Drescher is considered one of the best kickers in the country. He committed to U-M in June and has been locked in.

This event will also feature Top 100 2027 Michigan quarterback commit Peter Bourque. The Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy product committed to U-M in August. However, Penn State and Virginia Tech are both pushing hard for a flip as the Wolverines search for a new head coach.

Polynesian

Three-star Newberry Park (Calif.) High quarterback Brady Smigiel was selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl. However, Smigiel suffered an ACL injury in October and is unlikely to participate.

Smigiel committed to Michigan in April and is set to enroll early.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Smigiel is ranked as the No. 28 quarterback and No. 402 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.