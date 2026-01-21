Wolverine TV: Breaking down new Michigan DB commit Ernest Nunley

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland breaks down three-star Anaheim (Calif.) Western safety Ernest Nunley, who committed to Michigan this week.

Watch the full video above.

Nunley Recruitment

Nunley was a short-term signee with Cal. He committed to the Golden Bears in June and signed with them in December. However, Nunley asked for a release from his letter of intent late last week.

Michigan hosted Nunley for a visit on Monday and closed with his commitment soon after.

Here is what Holland had to say about Nunley.

“Michigan recently lost Andre Clarke, who asked for his release and ended up at Kentucky,” Holland said. “The Wolverines worked quickly to fill that void and made a big move with Nunley. There was already familiarity with the new staff, and the visit ultimately sealed the deal. Nunley has very similar measureables to Clarke and can also be a versatile piece in the secondary. He’s not ranked as high as Clarke, but he is a prospect that the new staff really values.”

Nunley logged 20 pass deflections, five interceptions and two forced fumbles as a senior.

At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Nunley is ranked as the No. 121 safety and No. 1,259 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 99 overall recruit in the state of California this cycle.