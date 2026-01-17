Wolverine TV: Breaking down new Top 100 Michigan transfer commit Salesi Moa
The Wolverine’s EJ Holland breaks down new Michigan transfer commit Salesi Moa, who previously enrolled at Utah.
Watch the full video above.
Moa Recruitment
Moa was part of the 2026 recruiting class and had Michigan in his top group throughout the process.
Moa initially committed to Tennessee in July before switching his commitment to Utah during the early signing period last month. Michigan made a late push and got him on campus for The Game in November, but the Wolverines fell short.
Moa enrolled at Utah this month before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Michigan was able to land his commitment on Friday night thanks to his preexisting relationships with new head coach Kyle Whittingham, wide receivers coach Micah Simon and defensive line coach Lewis Powell.
All three came over from Utah.
Here is what Holland had to say about Moa.
“Salesi Moa is a big win for Michigan,” Holland said. “The Wolverines made him a priority in the secondary throughout the cycle. However, Moa has always preferred to play wide receiver. I expect the new Michigan staff to start him out there. He can play at a high level on either side of the ball and also excels as a return man.”
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Moa is ranked as the No. 1 athlete and No. 24 overall player in the transfer portal, per On3.