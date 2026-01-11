Wolverine TV: Can Michigan steal Top 100 BYU QB commit Ryder Lyons?

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland breaks down five key Michigan targets he saw on the road, including Top 100 BYU quarterback commit Ryder Lyons.

Lyons Recruitment

Top 100 Folsom (Calif.) High quarterback Ryder Lyons gave BYU a commitment in June. Lyons has remained solid with the Cougars throughout the process and is still happy with his decision.

However, Lyons is now set to embark on a one-year mission as part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Things could change during that time, and Lyons mentioned Michigan as a potential option.

Here is what Holland said about his recruitment:

“Lyons was Michigan’s top target early in the cycle,” Holland said. “I had a chance to see him live for the first time in the spring, and he checked a lot of boxes. Lyons has elite arm strength and the ability to make plays with his legs. He’s a creator in and out of the pocket and has escapability similar to former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. He can keep improving his processing and delivery short-intermediate. Lyons has familiarity with the new staff, and he free to sign with any school after his mission.”

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Lyons is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 43 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 7 overall recruit in the state of California this cycle.

Michigan has the No. 13 ranked recruiting class nationally this cycle.