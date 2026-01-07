Wolverine TV: Five transfer portal targets Michigan fans need to know

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland breaks down five transfer portal targets Michigan fans need to know, including Utah defensive back Smith Snowden.

Watch the full video above.

Snowden Recruitment

Snowden entered the portal this week and is now set to visit Michigan today.

Snowden played under new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham at Utah, and his family is very familiar with him and his staff.

Here is what Holland had to say about Snowden.

“Snowden is a fantastic cover corner who also brings versatility and speed,” Holland said. “He can play some nickel. He ran a sub 10.7 100-meter in high school, meaning he would be one of the fastest guys on Michigan’s roster. Snowden played for Whittingham at Utah, and his father knows most of the staff. Michigan is a strong contender here. The Wolverines need to knock it out of the park on his visit.”

Snowden was a top priority for Whittingham as a high school recruit (he was ranked as a four-star) and shined during his time at Utah. This past season, Snowden started all 12 games at cornerback and also saw time on offense at wide receiver and running back. He finished with 37 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Ranked as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 87 overall player in the transfer portal, per On3, Snowden would be a major addition for the Wolverines.

Snowden is also considering Colorado, Oregon and Georgia.

Michigan has one transfer portal signee this winter — long snapper Nico Crawford, who spent last season with Pitt.