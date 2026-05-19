Wolverine TV: Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati talks recruiting hot streak

Michigan football recruiting remains on fire heading into a new week. Rivals300 quarterback commit Kamden Lopati is one of the foundational members of the class, and he’s playing an active recruiting role with the Wolverines.

We’re back on our YouTube channel this week with an episode of The Wolverine’s Michigan Recruiting Report. Lopati joined the show this week and talked about a variety of topics after committing to the Wolverines earlier this spring.

The blue-chip quarterback was one of the program’s first blue-chip pledges of the 2027 cycle, and he helped set off the recent heather by Michigan’s staff.

During this episode, Lopati broke down his first month as a Wolverine commit. He talked about the other pledges he has bonded with since joining the class, the prospects he’s recruiting to join him in Ann Arbor and his upcoming trip to Elite 11.

Later in the episode, recruiting analyst Ethan McDowell answered the following questions from The Wolverine’s subscribers—

*** Jitters: Has the recent recruiting surge surprised you? Why or why not?

*** Zpizzo: What needs to happen for us to lock up Dakota and Dobson, and as a result, a top 10 class? Do you think we can do it?

*** WestCoastWolverine: Odds we get Thatcher and Warren?

*** WestCoastWolverine: Rank our top three recruiters.

*** Nikses: Sounds like we are going after a lot of highly ranked Corner backs: Gideon Gash, Ace Alston, Gabriel Osborne (Apparently we’re in his top 5), Monsanna Torbert, and Joshua Dobson. Who do you think we likely finish the class with and do you think we get 2/3 that I have listed or 1/3 and one of the Miami OH commits?

*** Chris Balas: Has your ceiling for the class changed (top 10? Top 5?) based on the recent heater Michigan has been on?

We’ll be back next Tuesday with another episode of The Wolverine’s Michigan Recruiting Report.