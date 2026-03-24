Wolverine TV: Michigan QB recruiting, huge upcoming visits with Greg Biggins

Michigan hired a significant number of staff members from Utah and BYU this offseason, and they brought some strong West Coast recruiting connections to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are top contenders for some of the highest-ranked prospects in Utah and California.

It’s clear the West Coast will play a critical role in the 2027 recruiting cycle, so Rivals national analyst Greg Biggins joined The Michigan Recruiting Report to discuss where the program stands with Rivals300 quarterbacks Dane Weber and Kamden Lopati amongst many others.

Join The Wolverine now for access to our subscriber-only message board, premium recruiting scoops and more for 50% off an annual subscription.

During this episode, The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell and Rivals insider Greg Biggins discussed the following topics:

*** Michigan’s class of 2027 quarterback recruiting. The Wolverines zeroed in on two blue-chip passers this cycle— Lopati and Weber. Both will visit U-M over the next couple of weeks. In fact, Weber is in the middle of his three-day stay with Michigan right now. He’s the No. 20 quarterback in the country and the No. 291 recruit overall.

Lopati ranks No. 115 in the class and checks in as the No. 10 signal-caller in the Rivals300. He will travel to Ann Arbor April 3-5 before returning for a June 19 official visit. Weber also has an OV locked in for June 11.

*** Greg and Ethan also shared the latest buzz around elite Top 100 defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and Rivals300 cornerback Darius Johnson. The heavily recruited, blue-chip prospects from California will visit Michigan very soon.

*** Pole Moala, a top priority defensive back in the 2027 class, reclassified from the 2028 cycle this week and immediately told Greg that Michigan is one of his Top 2 schools. Can Michigan land his commitment?

*** To wrap up the show, Ethan answered a few questions from The Wolverines subscribers. He talked about potential additions to the recruiting department, which quarterback will sign with Michigan, the status of Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen’s commitment and a projection for the program’s recruiting in California this cycle.