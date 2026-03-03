Wolverine TV: Who will be Michigan's first commit of the Kyle Whittingham era?

Michigan football recruiting is navigating a new era. With Kyle Whittingham leading the program, the Wolverines are rebuilding their recruiting boards and trying to generate some momentum around the program going into spring visits.

The Wolverine hosted the first edition of its new recruiting insider YouTube show. Ethan McDowell is the new host, and he shared updates on Top 100 defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, Top 100 wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati and many others.

Join The Wolverine now for access to our subscriber-only message board, premium recruiting scoops and more for 50% off an annual subscription.

This week’s show was a mailbag episode, which included questions about the following topics:

*** Which assistant coaches have already impressed on the recruiting trail, and where are their strongest connections?

*** Who are the most realistic Top 100 targets on both sides of the ball. Can the Wolverines hold off Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas and many others for Fakatou. Is Top 100 offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola a realistic target?

*** Which schools lead for elite ’28 quarterback Donald Tabron II, Rivals300 linebacker Roman Igwebuike and the program’s top offensive tackle targets?

*** Who are our favorite recruits in the 2027 class? We highlighted elite Georgia cornerback commit Donte Wright, in-state linebacker Bryce Kish and others.

**** Can Michigan secure a commitment from elite Utah athlete Bode Sparrow?

*** Who’s the biggest long shot recruit that Michigan surprises people and signs? And who will be the first recruit to commit?

*** Is having a “good recruiter” on staff even important any more? How much has NIL changed modern day football recruiting?

*** Does Michigan have a shot with two-way California athlete Gaige Weddle? His father played for Whittingham, and the quarterback/safety recently locked in a Michigan visit.

*** What are the best and worst-case rankings scenarios for this recruiting class?