Wolverine TV: Will Michigan land an elite WR recruit in 2027?

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland discussed several Michigan recruiting topics on the Tuesday edition of The Wolverine Live, including Top 100 2027 Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

Guerrant Recruitment

Michigan extended an offer to Guerrant back in May of 2023. U-M was the first program to put a scholarship on the table.

Since then, Guerrant has made several visits to Michigan and was back on campus this fall.

Here is what Holland had to say about this recruitment.

“I put in a really early On3 Prediction in favor of Michigan for Guerrant, but that was obviously before the coaching change” Holland said. “He has a couple of ties to the program. His cousin is defensive back Jacob Oden, he plays for former Wolverine Rod Oden at Harper Woods and he’s part of the Sound Mind Sound Body program, where he played 7v7 alongside U-M quarterback Bryce Underwood. Michigan invested a lot in Underwood last cycle and needs to surround him with elite weapons like Guerrant moving forward.”

Along with Michigan, Guerrant holds offers from Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and others.

At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Guerrant is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 55 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Michigan for next cycle.

Michigan has three commits in its 2027 recruiting class — Top 100 Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy quarterback Peter Bourque, three-star Southlake (Texas) Carroll offensive lineman Tristan Dare and three-star Saline (Mich.) High offensive lineman Louis Esposito.