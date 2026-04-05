Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: Will the Michigan star play Monday night?

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg suffered a sprained MCL and an ankle injury in Saturday’s blowout win of Arizona, returning in the second half but moving gingerly. Head coach Dusty May jokingly referred to it as a “38-year-old playing at the YMCA” when he returned and hit a couple triples, but a really good one … and they hope they’ll have him closer to full strength Monday night.

The Wolverines could use him against a UConn team that will try to limit possessions, and it sounds like he’ll play. All imaging “came back clean” from an MRI earlier today, May reported, indicating no structural damage.

“I’m sure he’ll give it a go tomorrow, but that would be entirely up to him and the medical staff,” May said. “Whatever version of Yaxel we get, it’s going to be somebody that helps us play better basketball.”

Lendeborg insisted Saturday night he’d play, though it was an emotional moment when he went to get evaluated.

“I started crying,” Lendeborg admitted. “I tried to hold it back as long as I could because of how much work I put into to get to this stage, and I was super happy to be here. I definitely was worried for the rest of the season and these two games.

“I asked God to help me. I had a little moment to myself to get a prayer in, but I feel good. I feel like he’s here. He’s going to help me, and I’ll be good for Monday.”

He was spotted inside Lucas Oil Stadium walking around and reportedly told observers he felt “great.”

May had no reservations putting Lendeborg back in the game after doctors cleared the standout forward to return. Asked why, he didn’t hesitate.

“Apparently, you guys missed the UConn-Duke game,” May said. “The game was already decided … that we were playing Duke tomorrow. They were up 19, correct, in the second half? And who won?

“You’re playing Arizona, one of the best teams … statistically, the number one or two team all year in the country, and you’re up 20. We didn’t feel quite as confident as you guys did that we could just put the kids to bed.”

He’s hoping he’ll have Lendeborg to help get the Wolverines to the finish line tomorrow night in the National Championship game with UConn.