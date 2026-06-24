Yaxel Lendeborg selected by Golden State Warriors in first round of 2026 NBA Draft

Michigan Wolverines star forward Yaxel Lendeborg was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

The biggest star of this season’s national championship run averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season en route to a Big Ten Player of the Year nod and All-American praise. Michigan landed Lendeborg out of the transfer portal last offseason as the top available player, coming over after two seasons at UAB by way of Arizona Western Junior College.

“Now they’ve told me they want him to play right away,” Kenny Smith said on the draft broadcast. “He plays off the ball, he’s an elder player in college basketball. He’s not 19, he’s not 17. He knows his game. He’s versatile. He can handle the ball, he can defend 1, 2, 3 and 4 at times. That’s what they need. They need someone off their bench who can actually produce and maybe if someone gets hurt be in starter minutes. So, yes, good pick.

The other panelists weighed in on the ABC broadcast:

Jay Williams: “Mid-major to where he finished in winning a championship, just unspoken of. By the way, talk about a perfect complementary player to play alongside Draymond Green with his passing ability, because he can space the floor and play inside-out.”

Richard Jefferson: “The physicality, he’s ready to play now. I know the league has changed in the last 40, 50 years, you used to draft juniors and seniors, guys that were more ready to play and can contribute. Now, a lot of times they draft 18, 19 year old players and there’s time for development. He is a player that’s ready to play now with championship players.”

“It took him a while [to figure out his potential], and I think our guys have constantly reminded him,” former Michigan head coach Dusty May said at the Final Four this year. “He’s so unselfish. … He wants to be one of the guys. They’ve encouraged him to be more aggressive, to shoot more, to hunt some more individual accolades all year, and he simply refused because he didn’t care about any of those things.

“It’s allowed us to have a real selfless group, and it’s improved our environment because he’s been so unselfish.”

Lendeborg became a force for Michigan after a slow start to the season, with assistant coaches like Mike Boynton Jr. helping oversee his development both on and off the floor.

”It’s always gratifying,” Boynton said. “Our staff does a great job. Everybody puts some time with these guys. It’s what we do this for, to see these guys max out and get everything that they’re supposed to get out of this.

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been doing this a long time and I have some examples that I can point to in my career of guys that I’ve seen on similar paths be able to do it. Not the least of which being somebody [like Cade Cunningham] who could be the [NBA MVP] right now, that helps just gets you some more traction with guys like him.

“He won’t just succeed here; he’s done great things in Michigan, but he’s got a lot of great basketball ahead.”

Lendeborg is the No. 8 player in the 2026 NBA Draft class, according to The Ringer’s Danny Chau.

“Will be 24 years old when he suits up for his first NBA game, making him one of the oldest players in this draft class,” Chau wrote. “Had a rapid emergence as a prospect last year after three seasons of juco and two more at UAB in 2024-25. He landed within the top 20 on last year’s Ringer Big Board before pulling his name and transferring again to Michigan. Questions about the competition he faced and how his role might translate at higher levels loomed over his case last year, but he answered most of them this season.”