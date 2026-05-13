2026 Egg Bowl set for Black Friday again

Mississippi State and Ole Miss will renew their rivalry in the 2026 Egg Bowl in Oxford this November, with the clash remaining on Black Friday.

The Bulldogs will look to claim their first Golden Egg since 2022 on Friday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. on ABC in the 123rd edition of the Egg Bowl. This is the second straight season that the Egg Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. and the third straight season with the rivalry matchup on Black Friday.

The contest had begun a stay on Thanksgiving from 2017 to 2022, but was removed from the primetime slot and placed on the Friday slate in 2024. Ole Miss has won three straight Egg Bowls since 2023 and both Black Friday meetings.

MSU’s last Egg Bowl win came in the last game under Mike Leach in 2022.