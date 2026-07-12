Maroon and White Football Recruiting
4-star S Kennedy Green re-commits to Mississippi State
Mississippi State football landed another blue-chip defensive recruit on Saturday. Four-star Kennedy Green, who had previously recommitted, reaffirmed his commitment to the Bulldogs with family and friends at a ceremony on Saturday.
Green was considering Mississippi State as well as offers from South Carolina, Nebraska and Miami. The Douglas County player is rated as the 33rd player at his position and 31st in the state of Georgia.
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