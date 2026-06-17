Ace Reese invited to MLB Draft Combine

Mississippi State baseball’s lone participant at the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft Combine will be junior Ace Reese. The No. 21-rated draft prospect according to MLB.com is expected to be a first-round pick at the draft next month, and already said his goodbyes to the Mississippi State faithful after the team’s exit in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Thank you Starkville for giving me the best two years of my life,” Reese wrote on Instagram last week. “Best decision I’ve ever made. #hailstate”

Reese transferred to Starkville from Houston in 2024 after an impressive freshman year. The third baseman was named SEC Newcomer of the Year in his debut season for the Bulldogs and carried that momentum into his junior year. He earned back-to-back All-American team selections and became the first Bulldog since Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro to hit more than 20 home runs in back-to-back seasons.

Like Clark and Palmeiro, the professional path for Reese was never in doubt. He was rated highly as a prospect before his junior year had even begun, but he lived up to the billing and more in 2026. The power hitting was on display with a .336 average at the plate, 23 doubles, 24 home runs and 74 RBI. He was an essential part of the team, starting in all 62 games for the Bulldogs, and grew as a fielder at third base as well.

Reese entered the season as the No. 2 Third Baseman in the country and the No. 12 MLB college prospect by D1Baseball. He finished the year with multiple All-American selections, All-SEC for the second year in a row, and a Top 10 home run hitter in Mississippi State baseball history.

The MLB Draft Combine will take place next week, June 23-26, in Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field.