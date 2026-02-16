Ace Reese looks the part on Opening Weekend

It might be hard to comprehend when looking at Ace Reese’s production, but the talented third baseman was hardly healthy a season ago.

After suffering a toe injury against Texas in the first SEC series of the year last season, Reese played the rest of the 2025 campaign in some pain. Still, he batted an incredible .402 in conference play leading the team in that category as well as hits (49), home runs (15), doubles (12), runs (39), RBI (37), OBP (.475) and SLG% (.869).

For the first time in nearly one full year, Reese played pain free last weekend. He missed all of the fall recovering from his surgery and the three-game series against Hofstra had him playing with a different kind of bounce in his step.

“Big sigh of relief to come back,” Reese said. “I feel 100% out there on the field and it’s been a while since I’ve played like that. It was just a big weight off of my shoulders and getting to play with these boys is fun.”

The reigning SEC Newcomer of the Year, Reese started off his first week of his junior season really well. He batted .417 in the three-game series with five hits and six runs. Three of his hits were doubles while he also delivered the team’s only home run on the weekend.

The home run came at a big moment in game three of the series. After the Bulldogs had fallen behind early against the Pride, Reese delivered a three-run home run in the second inning that would give the squad a lead.

Prior to that big hit, Chone James had walked and James Nunnallee doubled to set the table. He gives credit to those two ahead of him for giving him a good opportunity to break through for State.

The biggest thing is you can’t put pressure on yourself in those situations. You’ve got to trust the work that you’ve put in,” Reese said. “The guys got on ahead of me and I got the pitch to hit. I couldn’t do it without the guys on the field with me.”

Outside of that big, comparable knocks were harder to come by for the Diamond Dawgs in Opening Weekend.

In the three-game sweep of Hofstra, State had just the one home run from Reese and they had three hits total in the opening game against the Pride. O’Connor and a couple of his players reiterated that playing inside Dudy Noble Field for many could have played a factor.

As the series came to an end, on three players had three or more hits on the weekend as Reese, Reed Stallman and Bryce Chance looked the part of veterans. Reese believes that the offense will come.

“Hitting is contagious. I know that the guys in the lineup can hit,” Reese said. “I want to give credit to Hofstra – they played a really good game and that team will be in a regional here in four months. We could have done better, but I’m not mad about it. The bats will get going next weekend.”

As for the results, three wins would be good enough for Reese. Of course, the player and his teammates want better for the team, but they’re taking the learning opportunities, and wins, where they can get them.

In fact, having two close games late and coming out with wins could be beneficial in the end.

“Coach Oak even said we’d rather have those games that are close early so you get the heart rate up,” Reese said. “You know what it’s like when you get in those SEC games that are going to be tight. It’s hard coming in and playing in front of the biggest opening crowd in school history. Those guys are going to perform when it comes time in the next couple of weeks.”