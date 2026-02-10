Ace Reese looking to build on huge first season in Starkville

Superstardom is finding Ace Reese at Mississippi State, but the talented hitter hasn’t let it deter him from getting better.

Other than the fact he carries a name built for the sports spotlight, Reese has a pretty special skill set as well. A former freshman standout at Houston, Reese transferred to Starkville to test himself in the SEC and he put together a monster first year in Starkville.

With the big season that came and the loss of head coach Chris Lemonis, there were plenty of teams working to get Reese in the transfer portal. New head coach Brian O’Connor and the staff would fly to North Carolina as he went through USA Baseball Collegiate trials and they kept him from entering the transfer portal.

His return, along with other veterans from last season and a whole lot of incoming talent has brought plenty of excitement to Dudy Noble Field in 2026.

“It’s been awesome,” Reese said of the mesh. “It was cool having a lot of the new guys and keeping the old guys, they kind of taught us how the coaches work and we taught them the Mississippi State way of how we do things. Having that gel is nice and we get after it every day.”

After becoming one of the best freshmen hitters in the country at Houston and earning All-Big 12 Freshman honors with four triple and seven home runs, Reese hit the portal and landed in Starkville. Last year, Reese batted .347 in 56 games with 77 hits, 21 home runs, 17 doubles and a .716 SLG%. He was the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year and the Bulldogs’ best hitter.

As good as his season was in 2025, it was even more impressive when fans found out he did it mostly on a hurt foot. An injury that occurred against Texas in the opening SEC series would have to be operated on following the season and he missed all of the fall rehabbing it.

“It was unfortunate that Ace Reese was out the entire fall because of the defensive part of it,” O’Connor said. “You wanted to be able to work with him in order for him to get reps for his progression and development in order for our team to be successful. That is what it is. I will tell you, in the three or four weeks that we’ve been back, I feel like his progression at third base has been very, very good and we’ve gotten some quality time in his development.”

Reese looking to tighten up defense at third base

At this point, the development at third base is one of the only things that Reese has yet to show. The pure power and hitting tools have been off the charts, but his defense is still a work in progress after fielding .885 last season with 12 errors.

Reese has made it a point of emphasis to improve that area of his game. He watched intently during fall ball as the players went through reps and picked things up where he could. Since then, he’s been locked in on getting better every day and he’s ready to show it.

“I’m pumped. It was hard watching them all fall, but it was nice seeing the game from that lens,” Reese said. “Watching them work all fall and getting out there and doing it now is fun and exciting. I feel great and back to 100%. Being healthy is nice and I’m moving better. I love going to work with coach O’Connor so having those guys in my corner is nice.”

While being one of the few players that has his name written in ink in the Opening Day lineup, even Reese has competition. Players like Drew Wyers, Ryder Woodson and Gehrig Frei can also play third base and provide a major lift at the plate as competition is running wild at every position.

The talent and depth on this 2026 Bulldog baseball team has created fierce competition for everyone involved. In turn, Reese believes it’s made this a better team before they’ve even thrown the first pitch this Friday.

“There’s a lot of competition and we feed off of it,” Reese said. “We push each other every day. There’s not many holes in the lineup, if any; it’s pretty special. I’m excited to get out there and play as a team and see what the lineup looks like, but whatever it is we’re going to hit. It’s one of the better if not the best lineups I’ve seen in a while.”