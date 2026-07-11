Ace Reese taken by Seattle Mariners in 2026 MLB Draft First Round

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft on Saturday, taken with the 24th pick by the Seattle Mariners. He was the first Bulldog, present or committed, off the board in the draft.

Reese, a 6-4, 220 lb third baseman from Canton, Texas, started in all 62 games for the Bulldogs as a junior. He recorded 74 RBI, a team-high, with a .336 average at the plate, 23 doubles and 24 home runs. Reese led the team in home runs for both years of his stay in Starkville. He became the first Bulldog to tally 20+ home runs in back-to-back seasons since Rafael Palmeiro and Will Clark.

In his time at Mississippi State, Reese picked up All-American and All-SEC honors in both seasons and became a unanimous All-American in 2026. He was also voted the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2025 and was a Boo Ferriss Trophy Finalist in both years.

The 24th pick has an estimated $3.82m in value, per MLB.com.