Aidan Teel finding his home with Diamond Dawgs

Aidan Teel is a creature of adaptation.

As tough as it was, Teel had to process and work through an injury his first season on campus at Virginia. In year two, he was pitching for the Cavaliers with some spot duty in the outfield, but another adjustment came his way when he moved to being a positional player full time last season.

Brian O’Connor knew the makeup of the Teel family having coached older brother Kyle a few years prior. Kyle went on to do big things in the minor leagues and then got the call up to the Chicago White Sox last season and Aidan shows some of those same attributes.

“It’s a strong baseball family. The dad played pro ball. When I made this decision to come from Virginia to Mississippi State, Aidan knew rather quickly that this is what he wanted to do,” O’Connor said. “The guy’s a fighter. Maybe he hasn’t started the season out up to his own expectations, but he’s a high, high quality player. He had over 25 extra base hits last year and plays a great centerfield. It’s a terrific family that believes in what we do and I believe in him.”

Teel getting settled in with Diamond Dawgs

As an everyday starter in centerfield a season ago, Teel would breakthrough for the Cavs with a .317 average, 59 hits, 20 doubles, seven home runs and 41 RBI. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors in his first season playing in the outfield full time and he would be a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

Despite that interest, Teel was immediately tied to the Bulldogs due to his relationship with O’Connor. He turned down interest from other teams and a chance to go in the MLB Draft to come to Starkville, and now he’s wearing the M over S.

The weight of wearing that logo has been heavy for many players over the years. Teel has felt that in the first eight starts as he’s batted just .227 with five hits. However, the talented centerfielder is finding his way on base with 10 runs scored, six walks and three hit by pitch.

“It’s just going out there and grinding for the guys to my left and right. It’s wanting to succeed for them,” Teel said. “If I’m not seeing the ball great, me getting on base helps the team. By any means possible whether that’s laying down the sacrifice bunt, walking, holding my ground on a hit by pitch; it’s just doing my best for the guys around me because they’re doing the same. When I’m not doing my best and meeting my expectations, they’re picking me up with big hits and big strikeouts. It comes down to that.”

In Tuesday night’s 16-3 run-rule win over Austin Peay, Teel got a chance to have a hit that would take a lot of the pressure off.

With the bases loaded in the middle innings, Teel would put a good swing on a ball that would fly out to right field and over the fence for a grand slam. It equaled his RBI total for the season but it also gave him a chance to exhale and enjoy the moment.

While Teel was happy for himself, the rest of the team’s excitement showed how they feel about him. That excitement is something that’s shared among the team when anything good happens to help the squad win. That’s exactly why Teel has felt something special from the start.

“We’re rooting for each other. Whenever somebody steps up, there’s no animosity towards one another,” Teel said. “It’s next guy up and whoever gets up there, we want them to get the job done. It’s all about each other, it’s all about the team. Individually, nobody gives a crap what you do at the plate. If there’s a win in the column, that’s all that matters. That’s what we care about and that’s what’s driving the team right now.”

At 9-0, Teel hopes the team can continue that momentum this weekend as they travel to Arlington, Texas.

The No. 4 Diamond Dawgs are set to take on undefeated Arizona State, 7-1 Virginia Tech and the No. 1 team in the country in UCLA over the next three days at the Amegy College Baseball Series. It’s Teel’s chance to play inside a Major League Baseball stadium at Globe Life Field, but the team’s mindset won’t change.

“It’s just going out and continuing to do what we do,” Teel said of the weekend ahead. “We’re going to keep playing our game, it’s just a different scenery. The game doesn’t change; it’s being focused on us and what we do and not focusing on the other team and going out there and playing ball. It’s a simple game and we’ve got to keep it in perspective of what we do.”