Aidan Teel ready for impact with Diamond Dawgs

Shortly after Brian O’Connor was hired as the head coach for Mississippi State baseball last summer, the Diamond Dawgs immediately became linked to Virginia players in the transfer portal.

Within the first few days on campus, O’Connor and his staff welcomed in several of those players to campus. Among those in attendance for O’Connor’s announcement as head coach at Dudy Noble Field was starting outfielder Aidan Teel and he became one of the coach’s top priorities.

After putting together a season in which he earned third-team All-ACC honors in his first season as a starter, Teel was ready to test his worth inside the SEC. There were no guarantees that he would have a starting job, but he felt confident in his abilities.

Teel came to State in the fall and hit the ground running as he looked the part of a top of the lineup bat and an every day starter in centerfield. He had a hiccup in the offseason with an injury that would sideline him for the majority of the fall, but he’s now healthy and eager to make a major impact next week.

“It’s really special to be with these guys in a new environment,” Teel said. “I’m learning the Mississippi way from these guys and it’s just been really special. Going out there and playing in this ballpark every day has been really special.”

Teel goes from pitcher to elite defender

Teel is the younger brother of MLB catcher Kyle Teel who also played for O’Connor and the State staff at Virginia. As the New Jersey native followed in his brother’s footsteps to Charlottesville, he was coming to try his hand at being a dual position player.

Missing his freshman season due to an injury was a pill to swallow and then he spent most of 2024 pitching. He pitched in 20 games with 24.0 innings, 32 strikeouts and six saves but had a 7.88 ERA. At the plate, he was 4-for-10 in limited at bats but three of his hits were home runs.

O’Connor saw that there was something to his offensive game and had him locked in at center field. The results would be a .317 average last year with 20 doubles, 40 RBI and seven home runs and he’s looking for more improvement in his first year in Starkville.

“Last year was his first year he was a fulltime position player, so it was unfortunate he missed those opportunities,” O’Connor said. “His preseason has been very good. He’s an elite defensive centerfielder that can really go get it and go throw and I believe there’s a lot of extra base hits and thunder in that bat too.”

Since Teel’s pen hit paper and he arrived in Starkville, the general thought had been that he would be the starting center fielder. Bryce Chance performed extremely well in center but is built more for the corner outfield. It’s made for a good unit of starters setting up with a battle in right field continuing.

There’s also a player that’s pushing Teel. True freshman Jacob Parker was added to the mix after turning down early round selections in the MLB Draft and he’s a player to watch moving forward.

“Jacob is really special. Like any freshman, it’s different coming into college ball and he’s learned and grown through preseason and fall,” Teel said of Parker. “He’s going to be really good for us this year. I’m really excited for what he’s going to do.”

Just like the positional players are pushing each other, the pitchers are making the hitters better with each passing day.

Teel being a former pitcher himself, he respects what has been built by O’Connor and pitching coach Justin Parker. Just in the few months they’ve all been together, he’s already seeing major growth there and a unit that should be one of the better staffs in the SEC.

“Our pitchers gaining experience this preseason, it’s been special to watch them grow,” Teel said. “Our lineup, there’s not many holes in it so it’s kind of an iron sharpens iron type deal and we’re battling each other every day. It’s a great group of guys and it’s going to be special this year.”

Excitement continues to build around the fanbase as State baseball hits a new era, but the players carry just as much excitement within them.

While Teel played in front of a passionate fanbase at UVA, he understands that Dudy Noble will be a totally different animal. He reminds himself that it’s always just baseball, but he’s ready to experience first pitch in Starkville nonetheless.

“Just going out there and playing ball,” Teel said of Opening Day. “It’s a simple game – we go out there and play and you just lean on each other.”