Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann breaks down Mississippi State decision

Not long after the 2025 season ended, Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby noted of the importance of signing a transfer quarterback this offseason. On Monday, that process ended with the commitment of former Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann.

Swann began his college career at Vanderbilt where the Georgia native spent two seasons. Swann then transferred to LSU before playing at Appalachian State this past season. He becomes the third transfer commitment for Mississippi State this offseason.

“I feel good about my decision,” Swann said. “I just had to get everything in order and signed. So I am happy to get it over with and I am excited.”

Swann officially visited Mississippi State this past Saturday and Sunday. It was his only official visit and while on campus, he actually told head coach Jeff Lebby and his staff the good news.

“When I visited I told them I wanted to be there,” recalled Swann. “I just had to wait to sign everything and get in everything in order. But on that visit I had a good idea where I wanted to be and I let the coaches know.”

In his two seasons at Vanderbilt where he passed for over 2,700 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He spent one season at LSU in 2024 and saw limited time. This past season at Appalachian State he passed for 1,495 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Entering next season, Mississippi State returns sophomore KaMario Taylor at quarterback, who started the last two games of the season. 2026 signee Brodie McWhorter enrolls later this month and with Swann, the Bulldogs will now have three quarterbacks on scholarship for spring practice.

During his State visit, Swann talked to Lebby about his opportunity in his final college campaign.

“Coach Lebby let me know that I have the opportunity to come in and compete,” added the 6-foot-2 and 220-pound Swann. “He said it is a good spot for my last year and I like the opportunity I could have there and he believes I fit what he wants to get done there.”

And once Swann evaluated his future, he felt comfortable in spending his last season in Starkville.

“After my visit there I just needed to take a couple of days to think things over,” Swann noted. “It will be God’s plan. I went to the Sun Belt for a year and now I have found a good spot for my last year.”

Ironically, Swann will return to the same conference that he began his college career and where he spent three seasons playing. And he is glad to be back in the SEC.

“I love it and I wish I had never left the SEC,” mentioned Swann. “But it was God’s plan for me to go to the Sun Belt for a year. But now I get to return to the best conference in college football.”